Clermont Auvergne's Etienne Falgoux may be set for an extended spell on the sidelines after being cited for an incident in his side's 38-19 Champions Cup victory over Ulster.

Falgoux has been cited for allegedly making contact with the eye are of Ulster centre Luke Marshall during the clash at the Stade Marcel-Michelin.

The incident occurred during the 31st minute of the game when Marshall initially went in to tackle Arthur Iturria but was left on the ground clutching his face.

Welsh commissioner Jeff Mark made the citing and Falgoux will now face a disciplinary hearing in London on Wednesday.