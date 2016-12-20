Any fears of a Connacht exodus due to Pat Lam's looming departure have been further eased after Denis Buckley, Jack Carty and Quinn Roux all committed their future to the province.

The trio penned two-year contract extensions on Tuesday, with Lam expressing his delight at seeing them

“It’s fantastic to see these senior players sign on for the future with Connacht Rugby," said the Pro12-winning head coach, who will leave for Aviva Premiership side Bristol at the end of the season.

"Having witnessed the three of them grow and develop as players and men over the past four seasons, I’m personally very pleased that they will be part of a strong squad that will drive continued success on and off the field for Connacht.”

Roscommon natives Buckley and Carty are both products of the Academy and have racked up 103 and 67 appearances respectively for their home province.

Both have represented Ireland at underage level, with Buckley making the 2015 Emerging Ireland tour to Georgia.

Lock Roux, who initially came to Connacht on a loan deal from Leinster, is currently in his third season at the Sportsground.

He has played in 42 games and last June made his international debut for Ireland during the summer tour to his native South Africa.

On Monday, Kiwi hooker Tom McCartney penned a fresh deal that will keep him out west until the summer of 2020.

McCartney, who will qualify to play for Ireland in October 2017, recently celebrated his 50th Connacht appearance with a superb display and two tries against Benetton Treviso in the Pro12.

"It is a massive statement for the future of the squad and the province," Lam said of the deal.

