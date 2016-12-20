Leinster second-row Hayden Triggs has described the province as "the best club I’ve ever been to" as he gets ready to lock horns with Munster in a mouthwatering St Stephen's Day Pro12 derby.

Thomond Park will be packed to the rafters for the visit of Leo Cullen's men - extra temporary seating has been installed to bring the capacity up to 26,200 - and Kiwi Triggs says it's a rivalry renowned across the globe.

“I’m from New Zealand, on the other side of the world, but I knew about Leinster v Munster," the former Hurricanes, Auckland Blues and Waikato Chiefs man told RTÉ Sport.

"It’s going to be cracking. This is the best club I’ve ever been to. The depth we have in this club... 17 internationals played against the Wallabies and the All Blacks and we’re still doing well in the Pro12.

"The amount of work the young kids can do here and step up when it’s their time, it’s a credit to the club. The facilities and stuff are world class."

Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster will get his first taste of Thomond next Monday and has spoken of his excitement ahead of what is certain to be a pulsating collision.

Triggs talked up the impact Lancaster has had since his arrival in September, and revealed the players are being pushed right to the limit.

“He’s not only a different voice but a different mind," said Triggs.

"The man’s a very accomplished coach in his own right. We’re learning every day.

"All the coaching team are really pushing us to get better in all facets. For some of us it’s pushing us to the edge. I feel like we’re playing good rugby."

