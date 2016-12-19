Rob Kearney has been ruled out of Leinster’s Guinness Pro12 clash with Munster at Thomond Park (KO 5.30pm) on St Stephen's Day, but there's better news for Cian Healy and Noel Reid.

The full-back was withdrawn in the second half in the win over Northampton Saints at Franklin's Gardens on 9 December with an ankle injury.

Leinster say a decision on his availability for next week’s clash with Ulster will be made in due course.

Prop forward Healy and centre Reid are both fit for the clash with their interprovincial rivals.

Healy was taken off for a Head Injury Assessment in the 77th minute as a precaution on the back of touchline video review by the Leinster medical team, but the injury was not in fact a head injury and no HIA was required.

Reid was introduced as a second-half substitute against the Saints after coming back from a foot problem and will also be in contention for a the match-day squad.

Out-half Joey Carbery hd an operation on his ankle last week for syndesmosois repair and will be out of action for six weeks, while there is still no definitive date set for Johnny Sexton’s return.

Stuart Lancaster says Jonny Sexton will be back "sooner rather than later" https://t.co/kReny9SV5C #RTErugby https://t.co/52CKMlbQvI — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) December 19, 2016

The Ireland number 10 will again be out in Sports Surgery Clinic in Santry this week and is being “monitored closely” as he continues his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury suffered against the All Blacks.

He may be involved in pitch sessions later this week and senior coach Stuart Lancaster said the province are hopeful he will be involved against Ulster.

Dave Kearney meanwhile say a specialist last week and had an operation on his ankle and is expected to be out of action for up to six weeks.

Munster have confirmed that the clash is a 26,200 sell-out at Thomond Park.

With additional temporary seating added to the Limerick venue for St Stephen's Day, the ground is set for its highest ever attendance for a Pro12 fixture.

You can listen to Munster v Leinster live on RTÉ Radio 1 on St Stephen's Day

