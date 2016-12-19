Tony Ward doesn’t believe that the controversial circumstances surrounding Connacht’s decisive try against Wasps takes away from what was a “magical” day at the Sportsground.

Yesterday the EPCR, the governing body of both the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, issued a statement today to clarify that the lineout which led to the injury-time score should not have been awarded, but that the result would still remain.

Pat Lam’s aside appeared to be heading for successive defeats to Wasps in Pool Two, but Fijian flanker Naulia Dawai struck for a try in injury-time to level the match, before out-half Jack Carty slotted over the conversion to snatch a 20-18 win for the home side.

The try came from a lineout which occurred when Carty kicked to touch after the clock showed 80 minutes.

Speaking to RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland programme, Ward was asked if the statement took away from the crucial win in Pool Two.

“I don’t think so. Connacht were absolutely magic again,” the rugby analyst said.

“To err is human and the referee did get it wrong. Credit Wasps to the manner in which they have accepted it.”

Jack Carty kicks the match-winning score

The former Ireland out-half also heaped praise on the character of the Connacht number 10 with his winning conversion from the sideline.

“I’m hugely delighted for Jack Carty. He’s a promising out-half, but one thing he has struggled with, and he’d be the first to admit it, is his place kicking.

“But by God did he step up to the mark when it really mattered.”

Owen Williams denied Munster the win with a penalty from his own half

A penalty from the flawless Leicester out-half Owen Williams put paid to Munster’s hopes of an away win at Welford Road, and Ward feels Rassie Eramus’ side will be kicking themselves after getting themselves back into the contest.

Niall Scannell's 75th-minute try, which fly-half Tyler Bleyendaal converted, edged them a point ahead before Williams landed his effort from inside his own half to snatch victory.

“The game in many ways went the way we expected. Leicester pride was very much on the line at Welford Road, they came out firing and Munster were very much under the cosh,” he observed.

“Yet what’s different about this Munster side is they hang on in there like in days of old. They compete for the bonus point and they got it, but they will still be bitterly disappointed having gone ahead so close to the end.

“To blow it and lose to the penalty was bitterly disappointing and it certainly gives them a mountain to climb.”

Munster’s next five games are Leinster (home) and Connacht (away) in the Pro12, followed by Racing 92 (away), Glasgow (away) and Racing 92 (home) and Ward feels this will test the strength of their squad.

“They have a really difficult time ahead over Christmas (fixtures). It’s a huge ask and it’s going to be very demanding.”

Adam Byrne touches down for the first of his two tries against Northampton

Leinster simply dismantled Northampton at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, their nine-try 60-13 win putting them firmly in the driving seat of Pool Four.

While Ward was impressed by Leinster’s clinical performance and says Leo Cullen’s side are in a good position, he feels serious questions need to be asked about their opposition.

“It’s very, very wrong in my opinion...It does little for the image of Northampton rugby club"

“We’ve often complained about the French and how they throw in the towel when they decide they are not going to qualify for Europe and concentrate on Top 14,” he said.

“It’s very much the same with Northampton this time out. Jim Mallinder left so many players behind.

“I think that’s selling people short in terms of what they pay to go to these games for.

“It’s very, very wrong in my opinion.

“It does little for the image of Northampton rugby club.”

Nick Abendanon claimed two tries in the win over Ulster

Ulster were the final Irish province in action and left the Stade Marcel Michelin empty-handed as their second-half fightback fell short at Clermont Auvergne.

A first-half double from Nick Abendanon and Isaiah Toeava's first-minute score had Clermont cruising to victory.

Camille Lopez scored the bonus-point try after half-time to move the French side six points clear at the top of Pool Five, before the visitors almost produced a stunning comeback.

Tommy Bowe crossed twice to add to Franco van der Merwe's drive over score, but a late penalty try ended hopes of a losing bonus point.

Ward believes Les Kiss’ side have an uphill challenge to make it out of the pool with fixtures against Bordeaux-Begles and Exeter Chiefs remaining, where maximum points may not be enough to progress.

“Credit Ulster, they came right back into it,” he said.

“They were pushing them in the end, but you got to say Clermont are one of the top teams in this competition.”

