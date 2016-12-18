The Champions Cup governing body has said that Connacht’s dramatic try against Wasps should not have been awarded, but the result from the Sportsground will still stand.

Pat Lam’s aside appeared to be heading for successive defeats to Wasps in Pool Two, but Fijian flanker Naulia Dawai struck for a try in injury-time to level the match, before out-half Jack Carty slotted over the conversion to snatch a 20-18 win for the home side.

The try came from a lineout which occurred when Carty kicked to touch after the clock showed 80 minutes.

Connacht captain John Muldoon asked the referee whether there was time for the throw in. The match official, who began the game as a touch judge and later replaced Jerome Garces after he suffered a hamstring injury, indicated they would have sufficient time.

The European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), the governing body of both the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, issued a statement today to clarify that the lineout should not have been given.

“The assistant referee, who had taken over as match referee following an injury to Jerome Garces, awarded a penalty to Connacht after time had elapsed. Connacht kicked the ball into touch and from the resultant line-out, scored a converted try to win the game 20-18,” the statement read.

“However, as time had elapsed, Connacht should not have been permitted to take a line-out throw-in once the ball had been kicked into touch as stipulated in Law 5.7 (e) of World Rugby's Laws of the Game.

“EPCR would like to thank all parties for their understanding and would also like to confirm that the result of the Pool 2 match stands."

