Morten Espersen has formally notified Rowing Ireland of his resignation from his role as High Performance Director this morning.

Espersen led Ireland to a first Olympic rowing medal in 2016 when Gary and Paul O'Donovan claimed silver at the Rio Games. The Dane will continue in the role for three months while a new HPD is chosen.

A Rowing Ireland statement read: "On behalf of the entire Board and Staff we wish Morten well in the next phase of his professional and personal life and we would like to personally thank him for his huge contribution to rowing in Ireland over the last four years.

"Morten will be working closely with us for the next three months to ensure our high performance programme continues to go from strength to strength."