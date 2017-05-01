Ante-post favourite Rhododendron tops 18 fillies confirmed for the Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on Sunday.

Last year's Fillies' Mile winner heads a five-strong team for trainer Aidan O'Brien, who is aiming for a fourth win in the Classic.

The Ballydoyle maestro, who claimed the race 12 months ago with Minding, has also left in Hydrangea, Rain Goddess, Roly Poly and Winter.

John Gosden has left in both Nell Gwyn winner Daban and Fred Darling heroine Dabyah, while the Roger Charlton-trained Fair Eva is one of two possible runners sired by the mighty Frankel, alongside Queen Kindly from Richard Fahey's yard.

Maiden winner Talaayeb is set to represent Owen Burrows, while Nell Gwyn second and third Unforgetable Filly and Poet's Vanity, from the respective yards of Hugo Palmer and Andrew Balding, remain on course to clash again.

The list is completed by Ce La Vie (Keith Dalgleish), Dream Start (John Ryan), Intricately (Joseph O'Brien), Kilmah (Mark Johnston), Sea Of Grace (William Haggas) and Urban Fox (James Tate).