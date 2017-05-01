Cloth Of Stars repelled the late thrust of Zarak in the Prix Ganay at Saint-Cloud to win the first Group One of the European season.

Andre Fabre's four-year-old looked a promising colt in the first half of the last campaign, but was a disappointing eighth in the Derby at Epsom before finishing third on his final start of 2016 in the Grand Prix de Paris.

However, he has bounced back this year after cutting back in trip, winning a Group Three and a Group Two, and he proved up to the task on his return to the highest level to score as the 11-10 favourite on the PMU.

For a brief moment Mickael Barzalona looked caught in a pocket on the rail behind Charlie Appleby's Eclipse winner Hawkbill, but once in the clear Cloth Of Stars quickened up impressively to put distance between himself and his rivals.

Zarak (12-5) met some trouble in running under Christophe Soumillon, but flew home once the gap came and was gaining on the winner all the way to the line.

Silverwave (84-10) was third, with Erupt and Hawkbill just behind.

Fabre and owners Godolphin were completing a big-race double having earlier landed the Group Two Prix du Muguet with Jimmy Two Times (1-2 favourite).

Richard Fahey's British challenger Toscanini cut out much of the running before weakening out of contention.

Godolphin's Lisa-Jane Graffard told www.godolphin.com: "The overall feeling is one of relief. Cloth Of Stars is an accomplished horse but can make things a bit complicated.

"He was a bit keen and then had to dig deep at the finish, but he always seems to find a bit more.

"We are delighted that he has won his first Group One. He has plenty of class and there are lots of options for him.

"Andre has always felt that Cloth Of Stars has the stamina for a mile and a half and the horse will certainly race again over that distance - the question is whether it will be now or in the autumn.

"We will have to see how Cloth Of Stars comes out of this race and then make a decision about where to go next."

Regarding Jimmy Two Times, Graffard said: "Jimmy Two Times was never going to win as easily as last time but Vincent (Cheminaud) always felt he had the race under control.

"The colt quickened in the straight and might go for the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot."

Later on the card Appleby's Wolf Country won the Listed mile-and-a-half race for three-year-olds.