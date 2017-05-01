Ante-post favourite Churchill is one of 12 colts left in the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on Saturday.

His trainer Aidan O'Brien is looking for an eighth win in the Classic, which would make him the most successful trainer in the race's history.

"He seems fine at the moment. Everything has went well and it's so far so good with him," the Ballydoyle handler said of Churchill.

O'Brien, who was last successful with Gleneagles in 2015, could also run Lancaster Bomber, Peace Envoy and Spirit Of Valor, but there was no Caravaggio amongst the confirmations.

However, Peace Envoy is entered to run in a Listed Race this afternoon so may also not make the trip across the Irish Sea.

Andre Fabre, last successful way back in 1995 with Pennnekamp, is set to run impressive Prix Djebel hero Al Wukair. The three-year-old carries the colours of Al Shaqab Racing, who were lucky enough to see their Galileo Gold win the race 12 months ago.

Richard Hannon's impressive Greenham winner Barney Roy is one of three possibles for Godolphin along with with Saeed bin Suroor's Dream Castle, second in the Greenham, and Top Score.

Hannon may also run Larchmont Lad.

Martyn Meade has a live chance of claiming his first Classic success with Craven Stakes winner Eminent

William Haggas has left in Rivet, but he still has the option of running in the French Guineas, while James Tate's Law And Order makes up the dozen.

O'Brien also supplies the favourite for Sunday's 1000 Guineas in the form of Rhododendron.