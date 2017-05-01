Paul Nicholls is eyeing a repeat win in the French Champion Hurdle for Ptit Zig after his good run at Sandown on Saturday.

The eight-year-old was second to L'Ami Serge in the Select Hurdle, a race he claimed 12 months ago before finishing fourth in the Prix La Barka and winning the prestigious Grade One at Auteuil.

"That was a blinding trial for the French Champion Hurdle and he will go straight there now," said Nicholls.

"That will be his next run and he will try and repeat his win in the race of last year.

"It is another big pot to win."