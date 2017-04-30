Somehow's class won the day as last season's Epsom Oaks fourth overcame trouble in running to take the Listed honours in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Victor McCalmont Memorial Stakes at Gowran.

Victory looked improbable halfway down the straight, with Somehow having nowhere to go, but Seamie Heffernan managed to find a way through.

Once the Aidan O'Brien-trained 6-4 favourite saw daylight, she produced a neat turn of foot to win by a length and a quarter from Sea Swift, with Laganore a head back in third place.

Heffernan said: "She was placed in a Classic, so it's no surprise that she has won.

"Donnacha (O'Brien) rode her the last day when she was second at Naas and she just took a blow at the wrong time, and she just got done on the line.

"That will bring her on again."

The O'Brien team were denied a double when Taj Mahal was touched off by Red Label (4-1) in the Gowran Park Festival Of Speed Race.

Having his first run since moving to Jessica Harrington's in-form stable from Luca Cumani in Newmarket, Red Label handled the rain-softened ground well enough win by a neck in a tight finish.

Harrington, fresh from a successful Punchestown National Hunt Festival, said: "I'm delighted with him. I was worried about the ground.

"I've only had him a month, and I'm just learning about him.

"He is a nice horse and we will see where we go from here. I have nothing in mind for him. He has only had two runs and he was moving up in class."

Naughty Or Nice (20-1) asserted in the final half a furlong to make a winning debut in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden for trainer John Oxx.

Oxx said: "She will improve from the run and hopefully we might give her a go in a Listed race.

"There is one at Naas at the end of June that sticks out in my mind."

Elusive Beauty (11-2) came with a late run to claim the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap under Shane Foley.

Held up in the early stages, Ken Condon's charge weaved her way through the field down the straight and ran on strongly inside the final furlong to prevail by three-quarters of a length from Midnitemudcrabs.

"She has been Group Three-placed before, and she will probably mix it between handicaps and trying to get more black type," said Condon

The Willie McCreery-trained Bumbasina (5-1) stepped up on her sole run as a two-year-old to open her account with a cosy success under Billy Lee in the Summer Evenings At Gowran Park Maiden.

McCreery said: "We will try and find a bit of black type for her somewhere or we might go for a winners-of-one or a fillies' race."