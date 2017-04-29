Nicky Henderson was crowned champion jumps trainer for a fourth time after an epic battle with his old adversary Paul Nicholls came to a conclusion as the curtain came down on the season at Sandown.

It had been a match race between the two heavyweights of the National Hunt scene for some time, but Henderson had enough in hand to end another Nicholls surge.

Arkle hero Altior helped put the seal on the title in winning the bet365 Celebration Chase at Sandown, beating Special Tiara by eight lengths in the hands of Nico de Boinville as the 30-100 favourite.

Henderson said: "What a great horse to do it with. He's very special.

"It's a tough game and, to be fair, we have been consistent over the last few years and we've second to Paul four or five times.

"I don't think I'm coming to the end of it, I will keep going as long as everybody wants me to.

"When you enter a competition, you want to win races and if that means you're going to finish at the top of the pile, so be it.

"It is a championship and it's there to be fought for. There are no prizes for finishing second."

Altior treated last month's Champion Chase hero Sizing Tiara with disdain as he brushed aside the Irish raider, who had set the pace until the second-last fence.

Altior (30-100 favourite) sprinted clear for Nico de Boinville to take his 100% record over fences to six with a ruthless eight-length triumph.

Henderson said: "He's top class. I think we've always known that."

De Boinville said: "He really is a star that shines very brightly. It's an incredible achievement for him and a great day all round.

"He was still a novice coming into open company. He picked up so well. It was just effortless."