Bacardys provided Willie and Patrick Mullins with a big-race double after a thrilling conclusion to the Tattersalls Ireland Champion Novice Hurdle at Punchestown.

Just over half an hour after the father-son combination teamed up to land the Betdaq Punchestown Champion Hurdle with Wicklow Brave, Bacardys was a 10-1 shot for his Grade One assignment.

Stablemate Let's Dance and Kemboy took the field along for much of the two-and-a-half-mile journey, but weakened from the home turn, after which Colin Tizzard's 13-8 favourite Finian's Oscar strode to the front.

However, just like he did when winning the Deloitte Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown in February, Bacardys finished powerfully and got up to beat the British challenger in the shadows of the post, winning by a short head.

Death Duty was third ahead of Let's Dance in fourth.

Mullins junior said: "I wasn't sure coming to the last, but I knew I was making a little bit of ground.

The Willie Mullins winning streak continues as Bacardys finishes strong in the 6.05 #Punchestown Champions Novice Hurdle pic.twitter.com/U5jl3UmJl4 — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 28, 2017

"I had no stride at the last and had to just sit, which wasn't ideal, but the other horse (Finian's Oscar) didn't wing it either.

"I thought I was too far back after losing my position in the back straight - he just wasn't jumping slick enough.

"I just took a chance, left him in his comfort zone and let him come with one run.

"I have to say thanks to dad for letting me ride this horse. It's great to be able to repay the faith."