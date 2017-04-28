Wicklow Brave was a surprise winner of Betdaq Punchestown Champion Hurdle.

Champion trainer Willie Mullins sent five runners to post for the Grade One contest, although that number was reduced by one after Diakali was withdrawn at the start.

Of the remaining trio Wicklow Brave went off at 12-1, but took over the lead from Identity Thief in the back straight and never looked back under the trainer's son, Patrick.

My Tent Or Yours and the winner's stable companion Arctic Fire attempted to close the gap after the final flight, but Wicklow Brave was not for catching and Patrick Mullins punched the air as they passed the post a length and a half to the good.

Nicky Henderson's admirable veteran My Tent Or Yours was second yet again, with Arctic Fire's third-placed finish providing Mullins with a further boost in his battle with Gordon Elliott for the trainer's title.

A commanding performance for Wicklow Brave who wins the #Punchestown Champion Hurdle for Willie Mullins pic.twitter.com/17nxvHEcJ5 — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 28, 2017

The Elliott-trained Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner Labaik was back in action just three days after failing to start in the Herald Champion Novice Hurdle.

With Davy Russell taking over in the saddle from Jack Kennedy and a visor applied, he did consent to jump off, but never threatened to land a telling blow, passing the post a never-nearer fourth.

The Mullins first string, Vroum Vroum Mag, was well-beaten.