Unowhatimeanharry just held off Nichols Canyon in a thrilling finish to the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle at Punchestown.

Sent off favourite for the equivalent race at the Cheltenham Festival, the nine-year-old had lost his long unbeaten record since joining Harry Fry when only third behind Nichols Canyon.

Nichols Canyon was favourite to confirm the form and provide Willie Mullins with some much-needed prize-money in his attempt to chase down Gordon Elliott, and at the top of the home straight Ruby Walsh appeared to have everything covered.

Noel Fehily had kicked on some way out on Unowhatimeanharry (4-1) and stole a few lengths, but Walsh still looked confident on jumping the last a length down.

However, while he was edging closer with every stride, the post appeared just in time to give Fry one of the biggest wins of his career.

"What a fantastic race, Nichols Canyon pushed us all the way," said Fry.

"Obviously Cheltenham wasn't our day but it's great to bounce back in a brilliant race like this.

"He travelled really well and Noel was brilliant on him, knew when to press the button and kept enough up his sleeve."