Jessica Harrington and Robbie Power teamed up for more success at the Punchestown Festival, winning the first two races on Thursday’s card with Bobabout and Don't Touch It for a 53-1 double.

Fresh from their win in the feature Punchestown Gold Cup with Sizing John, Bobabout landed the JLT Handicap Hurdle.

The winner faced a wall of horses turning into the straight, but picked up well to claim Runyon Rattler in a photo finish to reward Harrington's growing army of followers at 8-1.

Neil Mulholland's Pinkie Brown ran well to finish third. The winner had undergone an unusual prep having only run on the Flat at Navan on Sunday.

"That's just one of those races when you know that things are going your way," said Power.

"I was brought to a standstill at the fourth-last and I actually considered pulling up, I thought I had no chance.

"I thought I'd hack home, creep around the inside and the more I passed the more he came alive until going to the last I thought I would win.

"Taking the hood off today has made a difference.

"Jessie's horses are in flying form, all credit to her team."

Harrington said: "These distances are getting shorter and shorter. We went from a head to a short-head yesterday to a nose today. It's not good for the nerves.

"That was the most amazing run because he was virtually brought down at the fourth-last and Robert said it crossed his mind to pull him up.

"He loved that ground and today was the first day he really jumped. During the winter he couldn't jump off the heavy ground.

"He had a little blow out on Sunday on the Flat. Again he was very keen on Sunday. He's probably better when they go a really good gallop and he does settle. He'll learn to settle in time."

Watch how 8-1 shot Bobabout won the 3.40 (JLT Handicap Hurdle) at Punchestown earlier. #RTEracing pic.twitter.com/ebmbvksmLu — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 27, 2017

Harrington struck again when Don't Touch It reversed form with Hurricane Ben in the pigsback.com Nick Coen Memorial Handicap Chase.

Don't Touch It had finished eight lengths behind Hurricane Ben at Fairyhouse yet was 8lb better off this time and cruised to the front at the second last.

Hurricane Ben attempted to make all but was a sitting duck as Mark Walsh sent the 5-1 chance into the lead, although Caolaneoin and Neverushacon, a stablemate of the winner, made him pull out all the stops.

"I was there a mile too soon. Even with the cheekpieces he was still having a look at the crowd and pricked his ears," said Walsh.

"Luckily the others challenged me in plenty of time and he stuck his head down.

"Mrs Harrington's horses are in flying form and it's a joy to ride them.

"He won a Grade One here last year and good ground is a big help to him."

Harrington said: "The horses are just in good form. They just all seem to be coming together at the right time.

"I thought he was unlucky in Fairyhouse, he just couldn't quite get to him. He's got a lot of class, but he's definitely a bit of a Scorpion. Mark said he nearly got him beaten by going to the front too soon.

"He just cruised there but when he gets to the front he thinks it's great fun and 'I'm here why should I go any quicker'.

"I put cheekpieces on for the first time as Barry (Geraghty) said in Fairyhouse to put them on him."

She added: "I have a great team behind me and I'm very lucky to have them.

"We've got up to a bit of a high peak. The only way is down and it's usually very quickly down!"

Don't Touch It (5-1) wins the 4.15 (https://t.co/RveQUH5Flu Nick Coen Memorial Handicap Chase) at Punchestown #RTEracing pic.twitter.com/1gLhEheiSK — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 27, 2017

Treo Eile, second in the opening race of the meeting on Tuesday, caused an upset in the La Touche Cup when touching off Cantlow.

Trained by Shay Slevin and ridden by weighing-room veteran Barry Cash, the 10-1 chance beat Enda Bolger's odds-on favourite by a head.

The race changed in complexion just before the runners joined the racecourse proper when Mtada Supreme, who was still travelling well, went through the wing of a hurdle.

First Lieutenant briefly threatened to play a hand in the finish but he faded away into third.

"In all fairness to Shay they weren't going to run him but he said they might as well as they'd get more money here just by getting placed than winning a point-to-point," said Cash.

"I've ridden for Shay for 20-odd years so I owe him that.

"That's the last time you'll see me here. I'm not retiring today, but it's the last festival you'll see me at."

Slevin said: "I thought we were running for place money. I'm delighted and couldn't believe it. I thought the ground was too quick as well, but I was wrong.

"I worked with Barry in Aidan O'Brien's, it must be 25 years ago. You can't beat experience. You need experience out there as there is a lot of jumping and twisting and turning."