Fayonagh comfortably followed up her Cheltenham Festival triumph with an all-the-way success in the Racing Post Champion INH Flat Race at Punchestown.

After having missed the break, Gordon Elliott's mare came from last to first to win the Champion Bumper last month, but Jamie Codd sent her straight to the front this time and she was always in control.

The heavily-backed 11-8 favourite kicked off the turn and came home five and a half lengths clear of Paloma Blue.

Elliott also saddled the third home, Poli Roi, in a boost to his week-long battle with rival Willie Mullins for the trainers' championship.

Codd said: "They say when you have a good mare, you should keep hold of her.

"She's a real gem. She likes to do her own thing and I'm just delighted to be part of the whole thing.

"It's special."

Elliott said: "She's a buzzy little thing at home, and we don't gallop her much.

"She does all her work at home. I'd expect she will be put away now.

"The plan was to ride her in the first two or three at Cheltenham but she just missed the start. There was not much we could do, it was just one of those things.

"She'll have a nice holiday and go jumping next year."