Cilaos Emery sprang a surprise when leading home a one-two for Willie Mullins in the Herald Champion Novice Hurdle at Punchestown.

Ridden by David Mullins, the five-year-old mowed down stablemate Melon on the run-in, after they jumped the final flight together, to take the Grade One spoils by one length.

The race lost some of its gloss when Labaik reverted to his old tactics of being stubborn at the start and refusing to go off with the others.

The Gordon Elliott-trained grey only consented to race for Jack Kennedy after his six rivals had been gone some time, so he never got the chance to supplement his Supreme Novices' Hurdle triumph over Melon.

The latter was soon in front and was joined a long way out by the Colin Tizzard-trained Pingshou. The pair took each other on, allowing Cilaos Emery to come from way off the pace and pinch the prize.

The winner was given an opening quote of 25-1 for the Champion Hurdle with Paddy Power.