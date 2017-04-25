Jamie Codd hailed Fayonagh as the best bumper horse he has ridden as she bids to follow up her Cheltenham Festival victory in the Racing Post Champion INH Flat Race at Punchestown.

The daughter of Kalanisi bolted up on her first start after joining Gordon Elliott at Fairyhouse in early February before she came from last to first to win the Champion Bumper at Prestbury Park.

She again takes on the boys in County Kildare and could provide Codd with an important victory in his race with Patrick Mullins to be crowned this season's champion amateur rider.

The jockey sad: "There are only seven runners but it's competitive enough.

"Carter McKay is a dual bumper winner for Willie Mullins and I know Someday is held in very high regard by Jessica and Kate Harrington.

"Poli Roi is a smart horse as well, so it's a good race and you could make a good case for a few of them.

"Fayonagh is a Cheltenham bumper winner and she's very good. She's the best bumper horse I've ridden.

"She's in great form and she's fresh and well. She's just a really enthusiastic mare who loves her job."

Fayonagh is one of two runners for title-chasing Gordon Elliott, with Navan bumper scorer Poli Roi also featuring.

"Fayonagh came out of Cheltenham really well and looked very good there," the trainer told At The Races.

"She doesn't do anything fancy at home, but is clearly much better on the track.

"I think Poli Roi will be fine on good, safe ground. He's probably more of a two-and-a-half- or three-mile horse, but they have to stay to win bumpers at Punchestown.

"He doesn't do anything fancy at home, either, but he's always there and wouldn't be far behind my best bumper horses."

Willie Mullins has won five of the last six runnings of this Grade One contest and relies upon Carter McKay, who needs to bounce back from a disappointing effort at Cheltenham.

The Jessica Harrington-trained Someday was due to contest the Champion Bumper, but was pulled out on the day of the race after suffering a setback.

The trainer's daughter, Kate, said: "He missed out on Cheltenham, but I'm really looking forward to riding him on Wednesday.

"I think even the trip over to Cheltenham has done him a lot of good, mentally he's come on a lot.

"He was fresh on his last run in Leopardstown, but I think it was just because it was his first run of the season. To win like he did on soft ground after being that keen, I think he's a very, very good horse.

"I think he'll appreciate the bit better ground as well."

Paloma Blue made a winning debut at Fairyhouse in January and has his first start since then for Henry de Bromhead.

"Better ground shouldn't be a big problem for him. He's a real chaser in the making, but hopefully he'll run well," said the Knockeen-based handler.

John McConnell's dual bumper winner Go Another One and Gary Moore's British challenger Dell Oro complete the line-up.