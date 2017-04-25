Jessica Harrington is hoping Sizing John's relative freshness will be a plus when he bids for a notable double in the Coral Punchestown Gold Cup at on Wednesday.

The seven-year-old captured the Cheltenham Gold Cup last month and will attempt to become the first horse since War Of Attrition in 2006 to win both races in the same season.

That was only Sizing John's fourth race since last year's Punchestown Festival, after which he was moved by owners Ann and Alan Potts to the Harrington stable from Henry de Bromhead.

"He seems to be in good form. We know he likes a bit of nice ground, so it's all systems go," Harrington said.

"It'll be a helluva race. You've got Djakadam again and you've got Coneygree coming over.

"It will only be his fifth race of the year and he didn't start campaigning until Christmas, so hopefully he's still got a bit in the tank.

"He's a very relaxed horse now, but he is some big horse - he's enormous."

Coneygree makes only his third appearance since he won the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March 2015.

It has been a tough journey at times for trainer Mark Bradstock, who is simply delighted to have Coneygree ready to return to the fray after he showed his well-being in a schooling session at Ffos Las earlier this month.

Bradstock said: "It's been fraught getting him back on the course and hopefully he'll come back safe and sound.

"He's been great and it's all very good. I think he's taken it (the journey) quite well.

"It's quite an ask as he's been off a very long time but we think we've got him as fit as we can.

"He's not a very good work-horse, but he's never been a very good work-horse - that's just him, he's just got a relentless gallop.

"We've been itching to get this fellow back on the racecourse for quite a long time. At last we've managed to get him there, and it's great."

Willie Mullins is banking on Djakadam's impressive track record doing the trick after he was only fourth behind Sizing John at Cheltenham.

"From only four starts over Punchestown's fences, he has won two John Durkans and finished second in the Gold Cup twice," Mullins told At The Races.

"I was disappointed with him at Cheltenham. I thought he was in great form and I was disappointed with his run.

"I wasn't surprised with how free he was - he had shown us that before and it didn't worry me as we rode him with that in mind - so I was just disappointed with his overall performance.

"Some are questioning his stamina for the Gold Cup trip, but I just think he was below his best, for whatever reason, rather than stamina being the problem.

"It looks an exceptionally strong renewal, which is as it should be."

Champagne West and Outlander were well beaten in the Gold Cup and their respective trainers De Bromhead and Gordon Elliott are just praying for better luck this time round.

De Bromhead said: "I thought he ran well at Cheltenham and while he has a fair bit of ground to make up on a few of them at Punchestown, the course and distance there should suit him and we'll hope for the best.

"A small ease in the ground would be appreciated, but I doubt he'll get it."

Elliott could not explain Outlander's poor display in the Gold Cup and has his fingers crossed the horse can put that behind him.

"He was very disappointing at Cheltenham and there wasn't any excuse for him," said the County Meath handler.

"He was beaten after five or six fences. He seems to be in good form at home and it will just be a case of hoping that he bounces back to form."

Flemenstar, whose career has been blighted by injury, completes the six-strong field for trainer Anthony Curran.

The 12-year-old was third to Ballycasey at Fairyhouse three weeks ago in his first start for more than 12 months.