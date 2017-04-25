Trainer John Oxx led the tributes to Johnny Roe following the death of the nine-time Irish flat champion jockey at the age of 79.

Roe developed a fruitful association with Oxx's father John snr, for whom he won the 1967 Irish Oaks aboard Pampalina, and was also employed as stable jockey to Vincent O'Brien and Dermot Weld.

Oxx told the Irish Times: "He was a very good stable jockey, a very good rider and a very decent fellow, Johnny.

"Himself and my father had a great relationship, and he rode winner after winner.

"Johnny would go all over the country in those days, looking for winners, and the roads were a lot different then.

"But he was always in the yard the following morning."

Roe retired from the saddle in 1980 and embarked upon a training career in Macau, after which he became a bloodstock agent.

Amongst his many big-race triumphs as a jockey was a 1000 Guineas success at Newmarket when he guided the Stuart Murless-trained Nocturnal Spree to Classic glory in 1975.