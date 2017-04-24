Washington DC took full advantage of a drop in grade to end an 11-month losing run in the Woodlands Stakes at Navan.

A Group-race regular, the Aidan O'Brien-trained four-year-old showed the benefit of an outing at the top level in Meydan on World Cup night to take Listed honours in the five-furlong affair.

Seamie Heffernan had Washington DC off the pace set by Yulong Baobei before launching his bid on the outside and while the 2-1 favourite had to work fairly hard to see off Ardhoomey, he did so with a neck to spare. Primo Uomo was not disgraced in third.

Paddy Power left Washington DC unchanged at 14-1 for the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Heffernan said: "He was the best horse in the race. All of Aidan's are going to improve. Aidan's will improve more than other horses. "

When asked if he sees Washington DC as a five- or six-furlong horse, he said: "He could probably mix it this year. Hopefully there will be more than one big day in him."

Earlier, Romanised dented one or two reputations in winning the Irish Stallion Farms European Breeders Fund Maiden.

And the Ken Condon-trained youngster could be set for bigger and better things after accounting for Brick By Brick by half a length in the hands of Shane Foley.

Condon said of the 14-1 chance: "We liked him at home, but they have to come and do it. He has been working right from the start, but I suppose he has only been on the grass once. Shane said he missed the break a little bit, but he was happy to do that. He was able to follow some principals.

"He travels through a race like a good horse. He has the ability if we just keep his mind right. He could be a Coventry Stakes horse. He'll be entered in the Norfolk as well and I suppose maybe the Marble Hill.

"There was a lot of chat about a lot of horses in that race. I'd say it was a very good maiden. Put it this way, it's not a surprise as we do like him. The man that owns him, he's not going to be sold. It's nice to have a horse like him. He has a good pedigree and has a big future, I hope.

"He has a nice relaxed way of doing things and he seems to stay as well."