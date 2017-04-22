Former Gold Cup winning-jockey Nico de Boinville was taken to Ayr Hospital for a 'precautionary' assessment after a fall in the Scottish Grand National.

Riding Sugar Baron for his boss Nicky Henderson, the pair only got as far as the first fence.

The obstacle was cordoned off for the next two circuits as De Boinville was treated by medical staff. He was conscious while being stretchered into an ambulance.

De Boinville also fell at the first in the Grand National at Aintree from Cocktails At Dawn.

Henderson said: "He was conscious, it's a neck injury but everything is moving and feeling.

"They've taken him to hospital, but they are saying it is just precautionary and we just hope that is correct."