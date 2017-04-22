Two Godolphin horses dominated the JLT Greenham Stakes with Richard Hannon's Barney Roy staying on strongly to beat Dream Castle at Newbury.

The pair pulled a long way clear of the third and with a furlong to run it had looked to be all about Dream Castle.

Dream Castle, a son of Frankel, was sent off the 9-4 favourite and travelled noticeably better than Barney Roy, who was stepping back in distance having won over a mile as a two-year-old.

Oisin Murphy could not find any cover on the Saeed bin Suroor-trained Dream Castle, though, and he was racing on his own for much of the way and was keen into the bargain.

James Doyle had to get stuck into the 5-2 winner when Dream Castle went clear, but the response from the Excelebration colt was immediate and he ended up a clear-cut winner by two lengths, with a yawning gap of four lengths back to Zainhom.

John Gosden added another string to his powerful team of three-year-olds when Dabyah made nearly all the running to win the Dubai Duty Free Stakes.

Having won the Nell Gwyn at Newmarket with Daban earlier in the week, Dabyah justified 6-4 favouritism in pretty simple fashion.

Third in Group One company last season, Dabyah was entitled to win the Group Three trial, better known as the Fred Darling, and Frankie Dettori never needed to resort to the whip.

Urban Fox stayed on takingly for second for James Tate, a length and a quarter in arrears, while Richard Hannon's Promising was third, but in truth the result never looked in much doubt.

The Frankel filly Queen Kindly, winner of the Lowther Stakes last season, was settled in the rear by Jamie Spencer and stayed on one pace to finish just out of the money.