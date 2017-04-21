The brilliant racemare Annie Power has been confirmed in foal to multiple Classic winner Camelot.

The Willie Mullins-trained Annie Power, who became the first mare in 22 years to claim the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in March of last year, has not been seen in competitive action since following up in the Aintree Hurdle the following month.

Camelot enjoyed a spectacular three-year-old campaign for Aidan O'Brien in 2012, winning the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, the Derby at Epsom and the Irish equivalent at the Curragh before being narrowly denied in his bid to become the first Triple Crown hero since the great Nijinsky (1970) when beaten by Encke in the St Leger at Doncaster.

The son of Montjeu disappointed in that year’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and failed to hit the same heights when he returned to the track as a four-year-old.

His first two-year-olds are due to hit the track this season.

Patrick Mullins, assistant to his father, confirmed Annie Power had been covered by the Coolmore-based stallion, but she remains in contention to run at next week's Punchestown Festival.

Annie Power holds entries in Thursday's Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle, the BETDAQ Punchestown Champion Hurdle on Friday and the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fund Mares Champion Hurdle on Saturday week.