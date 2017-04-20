Brexit is "a game changer" for Irish horse racing and breeding, the chief executive of Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) has warned.

Brian Kavanagh said any change to the current system where racehorses travel seamlessly between Ireland and Britain would be a "nightmare".

He added: "Racing and breeding are probably the best examples you come across in the sporting world of integration between Ireland and Britain. We are totally integrated."

Horses, jockeys and trainers operate between the two countries on a daily basis. But the uncertainties of Brexit have stoked fear in the industry that supports 14,000 full-time jobs.

"We rely on Britain to buy about 80% of our exports of horses. They rely on us to buy product for their racing fixture lists.

"So Brexit is a game changer and we really need to be on top of it. Our voice needs to be heard at the negotiating table."

"If that changed and you had a situation where people had to get veterinary inspections every time they had a runner, a lot of paperwork would have to be filled in, it would be a nightmare."

Currently a tripartite agreement operates between the departments of agriculture in Ireland, the UK and France for the free movement of thoroughbred horses between the three countries.

Kavanagh explained: "If a racing authority like Horse Racing Ireland says a horse is healthy and disease free, that is all that is needed for the horse to travel to race in Britain. No veterinary documentation is required.

"If that changed and you had a situation where people had to get veterinary inspections every time they had a runner, a lot of paperwork would have to be filled in, it would be a nightmare. At the moment horses move seamlessly between jurisdictions for racing and breeding."

One of the world's most successful racehorse trainers has also added his voice to the concerns over the potential detrimental effects of Brexit on the industry.

Curragh-based trainer Dermot Weld told RTÉ: "The movement of horses happens daily and continually for major race meetings. The inter-relationship between the two countries is vital."

Another area susceptible to the perils of Brexit is bloodstock sales, which amount to €225m annually.

According to the HRI, Ireland exports 65% of our annual output and 80% of that is to the UK.

Horse racing is operated on an all-island 32 county basis in Ireland. Two of the 26 racecourses - Down Royal and Downpatrick - are in Northern Ireland.

As 90% of runners at these two racecourse are from the Republic, there is concern that post-Brexit restrictions on the free travel of horses could be detrimental.

There is also anxiety about Brexit at the closest racecourse to the border in Dundalk, where some early effects are already evident.

Jim Martin, CEO of Dundalk Stadium, says currency fluctuations since last June's Brexit vote have affected business at the stadium where 30% of the customers come from Northern Ireland.

He said: "For the first quarter of this year, it has become 12% more expensive to come from the North for a night out here in Dundalk, compared to this time last year."