Khalidi relished the return to fast ground as he repelled the challenge of Salouen to win the bet365 Feilden Stakes at Newmarket.

The High Chaparral colt, trained by John Gosden, was beaten in a Doncaster handicap a fortnight ago on a slower surface, but showed plenty of progress for his seasonal debut.

Montataire steadily took the field along until the penultimate furlong when the front-runner went out like a light and 5-2 favourite Salouen took charge.

But the Frankie Dettori-ridden Khalidi (7-2) suddenly arrived with a powerful surge on the outside of the field, and as hard as Salouen tried, he could not claw back a neck deficit.

Law And Order (6-1) was a never-nearer third.

Gosden won this nine-furlong Listed race with the great Golden Horn in 2015.

Dettori said: "The first two or three furlongs I wasn't able to follow the pace but then he came into the race quite good at the business end.

"I gave him plenty of fresh air because he was getting a bit of kick-back and wasn't facing the opposition.

"The ground is key, good to firm is what he wants. I think he'll cope up in class. He's no Golden Horn, but he'll do his bit!"