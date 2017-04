Diakali benefited from an excellent front-running ride by Ruby Walsh to win the Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

With former champion hurdler Jezki sent off the 6-5 favourite, Diakali was available to back at 9-4 and those punters who did so had very little to worry about.

Walsh made sure he went a good clip on the Willie Mullins-trained grey, who was fresh having had just the one run this season since returning from a lengthy absence.

Jezki looked beaten a long way out, but Stars Over The Sea travelled very well before tiring in the straight, having his first run since an outing on the Flat in October.

Walsh was able to give Diakali an easy time in the straight, winning by 20 lengths from Stars Over The Sea, with Hidden Cyclone third. Jezki was last of the five.

Diakali impresses at Fairyhouse as Jezki disappoints. pic.twitter.com/Y3Sgk0o0E8 — RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 17, 2017

Walsh said: "He's not the most straight forward horse to train, but he was in great nick today. He jumped and galloped.

"He was a high-class horse in his day, and you wondered if he could get back to what he was as a juvenile."

Project Bluebook provided John Quinn with a welcome big-race winner when sprouting wings after the last to beat Dandy Mag in the Avoca Dunboyne Juvenile Hurdle.

Fourth in the Fred Winter at the Cheltenham Festival, Malton trainer Quinn stepped him up in class on the journey over to Ireland for the Grade Two heat.

Sent off at 9-2 under Barry Geraghty, the four-year-old put in a few sketchy leaps, including at the second-last when he was being manoeuvred for a run up the rail.

On the back foot after that, Dandy Mag and Paul Townend looked set to give Mullins a quickfire double as Ex Patriot's run began to flatten out.

Geraghty, riding like a man possessed, asked for everything, though, and Project Bluebook responded to win going away by half a length, with the result confirmed following a brief stewards' inquiry.