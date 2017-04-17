Gordon Elliott has a 10-strong squad primed for duty in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday.

The weights are headed by Lord Scoundrel, while Noble Endeavor, Cheltenham Festival winner Tiger Roll and last year's runner-up Bless The Wings, who has crept in at the bottom of the field, are also part of the formidable Elliott-trained team.

Victory would virtually seal a first champion trainers' title for Elliott, who said: "Noble Endeavor is in good form and seems to have come out of Cheltenham well. He'll like the ground and this has been the plan all along.

"Bless The Wings has a nice weight and ran well in the race last year. He always seems to find one too good, but hopefully can run well.

"General Principle also has a nice weight and Bryan (Cooper) picked him so hopefully he will run well.

"If Tiger Roll runs the race he did in the four-miler at Cheltenham then he must have a chance. If he gets into a nice rhythm with his jumping is the whole thing. He made mistakes at Cheltenham but he won't get away with that here.

"Lord Scoundrel has a lot of weight, but this race has been the plan for a long time. He runs well fresh and will like the ground. He's had a nice break over the winter.

"Clarcam always runs a nice race, but you would think there should be a few too good for him."

Despite the formidable Gigginstown presence, the market is headed by Our Duke, who bids to continue trainer Jessica Harrington's amazingly successful season.

Winner of the Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas, the seven-year-old just failed to complete a Grade One double when a mistake at the last fence proved costly and he was narrowly beaten by Disko in Flogas Novice Chase back at the Dublin venue.

"He'll need a bit of luck in the race, he had a good school the other day and we were very happy with him," said the Kildare trainer.

"As long as he can get into a rhythm early on, avoid the carnage and traffic jams and whatever. His full-brother gets three miles well so I can't see the trip being a problem to him.

"I haven't won the National before so to win one would be great."

Willie Mullins has also surprisingly yet to win an Irish National and he goes into battle with three runners - Haymount, Arbre De Vie and Sambremont.

Patrick Mullins, assistant to his father, feels the first-named is their best hope of giving the Closutton team an overdue success.

"I think Haymount has got to have a great chance," he said.

"He stayed on well in the four-miler in Cheltenham (when third to Tiger Roll) and I think the strong pace in a race like the Irish National will suit him.

"He's better going right-handed, he's got a nice weight and will love the ground being by Presenting.

"Katie Walsh felt Arbre De Vie was going to run very well in the four-miler in Cheltenham until he clipped heels and came down on the flat.

"He's still a maiden over fences, but his run behind Acapella Bourgeois in Navan is top-class form and maybe he can win a National as a maiden, just like Rule The World did in Aintree last year.

"Sambremont has been disappointing this year. We think he's better than his mark and there's a day in him, but we're just hoping he'll get his act together as what he's shown on the track isn't as good as what he's been showing at home.

"Maybe the drying ground will help him."

In-form Ellmarie Holden is excited at having her first runner in this prestigious race and in Abolitionist it is certainly no false hope.

"I'm delighted he got in and we're really looking forward to it," said the Kilkenny trainer.

"The horse is in flying form and if he runs the same as he has the last twice and gets a bit of luck, he won't be far away."

Harry Fry believes his previous successful visit to Ireland will stand Fletchers Flyer in good stead.

Fletchers Flyer lifted a competitive handicap chase over three and three-quarter miles at the Punchestown Festival last April and has been specially prepared for the Easter Monday showpiece.

Rested until December, Fletchers Flyer has just had the two starts this season and arrives at the County Meath venue a fresh horse.

"It's been the plan all season," said Dorset-based Fry.

"He's been in great form at home. Obviously there are 30 runners and races don't come more competitive than this, but he relished the step up to three miles and five furlongs last year at Punchestown so he should handle the trip no problem at all.

"We're looking forward to the challenge."

The only other British-trained runner in a maximum field of 30, dominated by 14 horses wearing the Gigginstown House Stud colours, is the Jonjo O'Neill-trained Shutthefrontdoor who lifted this prize in 2014.

He is one of three runners owned by JP McManus, along with Minella Foru and Oscar Knight, who gets in the race after Double Seven was declared a non runner.

Like Fletchers Flyer, Shutthefrontdoor has had a light campaign and has not raced since struggling on soft ground at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

"He last ran on soft ground in Cheltenham and he didn't like it. It pulled him around and he's a little delicate these days, so he wants good ground for Monday," said the Jackdaws Castle handler.

"He's in good form and fresh and well in himself. He's won it before so we know he gets the trip there. At Aintree he gets to the Melling Road and that's as far as he goes. He is a few years older, but we are hopeful."