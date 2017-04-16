Augusta Kate upset stable companion Let's Dance to lead home a Willie Mullins-trained one-two in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final at Fairyhouse.

After falling at the last when giving Death Duty a race in a Naas Grade One, the six-year-old was fancied for the Albert Bartlett at Cheltenham, but could only manage sixth, albeit doing some notable late work.

In contrast, Let's Dance struck at the Festival in the Trull House Stud Mares' Novices' Hurdle and was odds-on to follow up.

All appeared to be going to plan when she took the lead off another Mullins runner Airlie Beach two out but Augusta Kate was in her slipstream and although landing awkwardly over the last, the 8-1 chance found more for David Mullins on the run-in to edge Ruby Walsh and Let's Dance by half a length.

The winning rider said: "She's very tough and unassuming. She was on and off it (bridle) and wasn't jumping the best out of the whole group, I thought. As soon as I gave her a squeeze after the third-last she jostled for a bit of position and came alive under me.

"I kind of knew I had her (Let's Dance) beat but I wasn't sure after the jump. She gave herself a bit of a fright in Cheltenham. She was cleverer than me today anyway. She really stays and goodness knows what is left in her still."

The winner has celebrity connections, being part-owned by Alan Shearer, Lee Westwood and Ant and Dec as part of The Masters Syndicate which was organised by Graham Wylie.

Tudor City got off the mark over obstacles in a dramatic running of the Cusack Hotel Group Maiden Hurdle.

The five-year-old has run some good races in defeat and was ending a sequence of three consecutive seconds, which included the valuable Coral.ie Hurdle at Leopardstown in January.

Davy Russell's mount, who had tracked the leaders throughout, came to the last in a share of the lead with Runforbob after the pair had made progress to dispute the lead after two out.

But the latter capsized at the final flight, leaving Tony Martin's 11-10 favourite to come home nine lengths to the good over Agent Boru.

Martin said: "He was due that. What would have happened at the last nobody can say, but he deserved a bit of fortune.

"We'll see how he comes out of this before deciding where we go next."

Fridaynightlights proved too strong after the last to claim the spoils in the Gleesons Butchers Novice Handicap Hurdle for Gordon Elliott.

Beechmount Whisper looked the likely winner when going clear, but Andrew Ring went after him on the 10-1 chance and scored by a length and a quarter.

Elliott said: "He's a grand horse. I thought he'd run well, but I thought if he was fourth or fifth it would have been a good run. He should be up to winning again, hopefully."