Zhukova made a successful reappearance in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Noblesse Stakes at Cork.

Dermot Weld's mare won a Listed prize and two Group Three events last season before disappointing when stepped up to the highest level in the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot.

Back in Listed company on her first start since that last run in October, the five-year-old was the 1-3 favourite in the hands of Pat Smullen.

"She's been a great servant and there's plenty to look forward to with her" - Pat Smullen

Henry de Bromhead's Island Remede put up a bold effort from the front and briefly looked to have cut loose at the top of the home straight, but Zhukova eventually wore her down and passed the post with two lengths in hand.

Island Remede just held onto the runner-up spot from the fast-finishing Glamorous Approach.

Smullen said: "I think the better class race, the better she'll be. She's turned into a fabulous, big mare.

"She's always had a lot of talent and this was a good starting point for her.

"She's been a great servant and there's plenty to look forward to with her."

Kris Weld, the trainer's son and assistant, said: "She was a bit idle over the last furlong but you'd imagine she'll improve from the run.

"She's obviously a mare we're very fond of and will be going back up to Group company next.

"Where and when, we'll see in a couple of weeks' time.

"The Blue Wind (Naas) might be a suitable race next, she won it last year and good ground would be fine for her."

Jessica Harrington enjoyed a treble on the card.

Lady Derrynane initiated the hat-trick when striking gold at 7-1 in the Most Stylish Easter Sunday Handicap, before 5-1 shot Caherdaniel landed the Blackwater Maiden.

Light That completed the Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning trainer's excellent afternoon's work after obliging as the 5-2 favourite in the mile-and-a-quarter handicap.

Lady Derrynane and Caherdaniel carried the colours of the trainer's daughter, Kate Harrington, who said: "That's my first double as an owner, so it's great.

"Lady Derrynane wintered well and had been dropped 3lb over the winter, while Tom (Madden) also claimed 5lb.

"She'll appreciate any ground and myself and Mum will have a chat and see where we go from here - she is for sale, though.

"Caherdaniel had a lovely debut run last year but was a big, weak horse. He was since gelded and did very well over the winter.

"The more work we have been doing, he has been thriving and he'll definitely come on from that.

"I'll chat with Mum and see where we go next, but he is also for sale."