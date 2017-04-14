After recent Grade One success at Cheltenham and Aintree - a haul that included victory aboard Sizing John in jumping's blue riband - one could be forgiven for thinking that Robbie Power has achieved overnight success at the age of 35.

Yet, it's 10 years to the day that 'Puppy' steered Silver Birch to glory in the Aintree Grand National. The Kildare pilot would subsequently partner Bostons Angel to win the RSA Chase at Prestbury Park.

He has had more than a few days in the sun then, but it was his determination to be fit and ready for the ride on Sizing John in the Irish Gold Cup that kick-started a most productive period for Power.

In many respects, it was an unlikely renaissance. A kick to the head following a fall at the Galway Festival last summer resulted in impaired vision for Power when looking through the top of his left eye - a situation that isn't ideal for a jockey considering the posture they must adopt in races.

He sustained a complete fracture of his left-eye socket, prompting fears that his career might be over.

However, a visit to ophthalmologist Ian Flitcroft in Dublin and the insertion of a prism to the inside of his goggles saw Power return to the saddle in October.

After Christmas came another injury setback when he ruptured a disc in his back.

Fast approaching was the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown on 12 February and trainer Jessica Harrington was inundated with requests for the ride on Sizing John.

However, Power was determined that he was the only man for the job.

Talking to RTÉ Sport, he takes up the story: "I pushed myself as hard I could to get back for the Gold Cup. I only got back racing the day before.

"You see, I was determined that the only person to ride Sizing John in the Irish Gold Cup was me.

"I knew Sizing John would get the three miles.

"Good horses are the recipe for getting over injuries."

Sizing John claimed the spoils in the Leopardstown feature.

On St Patrick's Day, Power partnered the seven-year-old to victory in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. His enhanced reputation then saw him appointed retained rider for Alan and Ann Potts - the owners of Sizing John.

On that link-up, Power revealed: "It was a no-brainer for me to ride the Potts' horses.

"They spend a lot of money in the game and they deserve to have success."

In assessing his recent success, Power adds: "I don't think I'm riding any different to what I was five or six years ago - I'm just riding a better class of horse.

"You are judged on your success and I've been lucky in the last six weeks to have sat on some very, very good horses.

"Confidence is very important for any competitor.

"When your confidence is high, you do things naturally and I'm on the crest of a wave at the moment.

"That said, You are only as good as your last winner, your last ride even."

Easter Monday sees the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse and Robbie Power will be aboard the fancied Our Duke.

"The Irish National is a race I would really love to win and to win at my local track would be special," he outlined, as he sets his sights on even more success in a truly phenomenal season.

