Charlie Appleby's Group One-winning filly Wuheida has been ruled out of the Qipco 1000 Guineas and the Investec Oaks after suffering a stress fracture to her right hind leg.

The daughter of Dubawi enjoyed her finest hour when landing the Group One Prix Marcel Boussac at Chantilly on Arc day on just her second start.

Appleby told the Godolphin website: "It is very disappointing for all of us at Godolphin.

"She had been doing so well in her work at home, and we were really looking forward to the Guineas.

"The recuperation period is six to eight weeks, so she misses some important races. But if she progresses well in her recovery, we should be looking to having her back, running again, in the second half of the season.

"She is a high-class filly, as she showed so impressively at Chantilly last autumn."