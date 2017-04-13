Annie Power is set to make her eagerly awaited reappearance at the Punchestown Festival after over a year off the track.

The mare was last seen when winning the Aintree Hurdle last April and was unable to defend her Champion Hurdle crown at Cheltenham last month due to a knee ligament injury.

Mullins reports the to be in good order ahead of her much anticipated comeback.

"She is working well in preparation for Punchestown. We're very happy to have her back obviously and looking forward to seeing her out again," he said.

"She's very adaptable and has top-class form over a variety of trips."

Annie Power has three options in a fortnight's time - the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers' Hurdle, the BETDAQ Champion Hurdle and the EBF Mares' Champion Hurdle.

All told, the trainer is set to unleash a strong team for Punchestown.

Djakadam, who finished fourth to Sizing John when sent off 3/1 favourite for the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the trainer is happy to take on that rival again in the Grade 1 Coral Punchestown Gold Cup on Wednesday 26 April.

"I was disappointed with Djakadam's run in Cheltenham as I thought he was in great form going into the race but hopefully he'll return to form in the Coral Punchestown Gold Cup as he likes this track," Mullins revealed.

After winning the Ryanair Chase in superb fashion at the Cheltenham Festival, Mullins has confirmed that Un De Sceaux will step back to two miles for the €250,000 BoyleSports Champion Chase on the opening day of the Festival.

In-form Ballycasey will be joining Un De Sceaux in the same race.

Nichols Canyon and Ruby Walsh after their triumph at Cheltenham

Nichols Canyon, who landed the Stayers' Hurdle at Prestbury Park, is on course for the equivalent event at Punchestown.

Lil Rockerfeller and Unowhatimeanharry, the Cheltenham second and third, look set to reoppose while Mullins has not ruled out running Arctic Fire, winner of the County Handicap Hurdle under top-weight at Cheltenham.



The eight-year-old also has the option of the BETDAQ Punchestown Champion Hurdle.

Alongside Annie Power, Mullins has a usual formidable team of mares, including the progressive Let's Dance, winner of the Mares' Novices' Hurdle last month on her latest start.



She is likely to stick to novice company at Punchestown while the gutsy Vroum Vroum Mag has a whole array of possible targets, with her entries including the Punchestown Gold Cup and BoyleSports Champion Chase.

Melon (r) jumping the last in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle

The highly-regarded Melon, runner-up in the Supreme Novices', is on target for the Herlad Champion Novice Hurdle, while Bleu Berry - unbeaten in three starts this season - is being aimed at the Tattersalls Ireland Champion Novice Hurdle.

Yorkhill, winner of the JLT Novices' Chase at Cheltenham will run either in the Ryanair Novice Chase or the Growise Champion Novice Chase.