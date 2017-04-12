Ante-post favourite Our Duke is one 74 horses still in contention for the €500,000 BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse.

Jessica Harrington's seven-year-old is a best-priced 6-1 market-leader for the Easter Monday feature after having been well supported in recent days, despite having run just three times over fences.

He claimed Grade One glory in the Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas and was last seen filling the runner-up spot behind Disko in the Flogas Novice Chase in February.

The weights are now headed by Lord Scoundrel after the likes of Outlander, Carlingford Lough and More Of That were all withdrawn.

Lord Scoundrel heads a huge team for Gordon Elliott, with Noble Endeavor, Bless The Wings and Tiger Roll other potential runners for the title-chasing trainer.

Elliott's big rival, perennial champion trainer Willie Mullins, could call upon Haymount, Arbre De Vie, Sambremont and Polidam, among others, in a race that could prove pivotal in the title race.

Other leading hopes left in include Patrick Kelly's Mall Dini, the Eddie Harty-trained Minella Foru, Ellmarie Holden's Abolitionist and Harry Fry's potential British challenger Fletchers Flyer.

The ground at the course is currently good to yielding. Despite forecast for some rain towards the end of the week, selective watering is due to start today.

Watch live coverage of Fairyhouse’s Easter Festival on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player from 2pm on Sunday and from 2.30pm on Monday.