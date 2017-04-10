Aidan O’Brien's appeal against a €2,000 fine imposed on him after Music Box's run at Dundalk ten days ago has been unsuccessful.

The Master of Ballydoyle, and jockey Wayne Lordan, fell foul of the Turf Club's new 'non-trier' rules - introduced in january - after Music Box finished third to stablemate Asking.

O'Brien had appealed the ruling but a Referrals Committee hearing upheld the fine which was handed down by the racecourse stewards after the race.

Lordan lost his appeal against a five-day suspension, while Music Box's 42-day suspension was also upheld.