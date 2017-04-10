My Tent Or Yours and Brain Power could represent Nicky Henderson in the Betdaq Punchestown Champion Hurdle on April 28.

The admirable My Tent Or Yours was runner-up in the Champion Hurdle for the third time at Cheltenham last month and was also second in the Aintree Hurdle last Thursday.

Henderson has also left in Champion Hurdle and Aintree Hurdle hero Buveur D'Air, but he is set for a summer break.

The Seven Barrows handler said: "It's definitely the plan to take Brain Power to Punchestown, we've aimed him there.

"Michael (Buckley, owner) has been away and wanted to wait for Punchestown so we have decided to do that.

"I have to say Brain Power was disappointing at Cheltenham and we hope for a better show at Punchestown.

"We could easily take My Tent Or Yours there as well. You have to admire him with the way he ran at Aintree after his good run at Cheltenham."

Willie Mullins has claimed this prize in six of the last seven years and his eight-strong entry includes Annie Power, Arctic Fire and last year's winner Vroum Vroum Mag.

Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner Labaik could step into open company for Gordon Elliott, who has also entered Mares' Hurdle heroine Apple's Jade and Tombstone.

Henry de Bromhead's pair of Identity Thief and Petit Mouchoir are also part of a 17-strong field.

Cheltenham heroes Special Tiara and Un De Sceaux are the headline acts amongst 17 entries for the BoyleSports Champion Chase on the opening day of the Festival on April 25.

The De Bromhead-trained Special Tiara profited from Douvan's demise to claim Queen Mother Champion Chase glory.

Connections have, however, stated that the Celebration Chase at Sandown is his preferred target at this stage.

The Mullins-trained Un De Sceaux produced one of the most visually impressive performances of the Cheltenham Festival with a dominant display in the Ryanair Chase and looks a likely candidate to return to two miles, with stablemate Douvan sidelined by injury.

Rock The World could be stepped up in grade by Jessica Harrington after winning the Grand Annual.

Fox Norton would be a major contender if sent from Britain by Colin Tizzard.

The seven-year-old was beaten just a head by Special Tiara at Cheltenham before bolting up in the Melling Chase at Aintree last week.

Last year's winner God's Own, trained by Tom George, is another possible British challenger.