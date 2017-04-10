Jezki will remain over three miles at the Punchestown Festival later in the month.

Jessica Harrington's 2014 champion hurdler did not run at Aintree last week and will instead take aim at the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle on April 27.

The JP McManus-owned nine-year-old won the race two years ago and was last seen finishing eighth in the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Harrington said: "Jezki goes to Punchestown for the three-mile Grade One race.

"We are all happy with him."

Jezki is one of 30 possible runners after the entries for the Champion Stayers Hurdle were released.

McManus has a formidable hand, with Alan King's Aintree winner Yanworth and the Harry Fry-trained Unowhatimeanharry also among those in contention.

Willie Mullins is also well represented, with Cheltenham Stayers' Hurdle hero Nichols Canyon joined by the great mare Annie Power, County Hurdle winner Arctic Fire and Vroum Vroum Mag, among others.

Gordon Elliott's team is headed by Mares' Hurdle winner Apple's Jade.

The British challenge includes Neil King's World Hurdle runner-up Lil Rockerfeller and last year's winner One Track Mind from Warren Greatrex's stable.