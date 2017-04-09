Diamond Fields swooped late to claim top honours in the Gladness Stakes at Naas, while British challenger Air Pilot got up close home to land the Dr Vincent O'Brien Centenary Alleged Stakes.

The Gladness Stakes attracted a five-strong field, with Aidan O'Brien's triple Group One winner Alice Springs the 6-4 favourite on her seasonal reappearance.

Blue De Vega took the runners along for much of the seven-furlong journey and briefly looked to have cut loose heading inside the final quarter of a mile.

However, Alice Springs battled her way to the lead close home, only to be caught by 9-2 shot Diamond Fields and Chris Hayes in the shadow of the post.

There was half a length between them at the line.

The victory continues a fine start to the season for trainer Fozzy Stack, who this year took over the licence from his father, Tommy.

Last year's Investec Derby runner-up US Army Ranger was the headline act in the Dr Vincent O'Brien Centenary Alleged Stakes and Aidan O'Brien's charge was the even-money favourite on his first start since finishing down the field in the Champion Stakes at Ascot last October.

But he looked in need of the run as he passed the post third.

Ken Condon's stable star Success Days put up a bold bid from the front, but Fran Berry delivered Ralph Beckett's Air Pilot with a well-timed challenge and the 6-1 chance claimed the prize by a head.

In the opener T For Tango had just enough in the tank to claim a narrow victory in the Irish Stallion Farms European Breeders Fund Maiden.

A field of 10 unraced juveniles went to post for the five-furlong contest, with the James Nash-trained T For Tango a 5-1 shot in the hands of champion jockey Pat Smullen.

Smullen swiftly doubled up aboard Sorelle Delle Rose in the Irish Stallion Farms European Breeders Fund Fillies Maiden.

Dermot Weld's grey was the 6-5 favourite to build on her promising debut effort over the course and distance in October when she was beaten just half a length into third place.

It was fairly plain sailing for the market leader, with Sorelle Delle Rose showing a smart turn of foot to seal the deal by three lengths from Camiyra.

Trainer Michael O'Callaghan and jockey Leigh Roche combined to land the Racing Again May 1st Handicap with the fast-finishing Rapid Applause.

The 9-1 winner was stone last with two furlongs to run, but flew home once switched wide and got up to beat Mizaah by half a length.

St Brelades Bay and 9-2 favourite Club Wexford finished third and fourth respectively.

Kevin Prendergast's Aared struck at 9-2 in the Panoramic Restaurant Handicap, before Smullen completed his treble aboard the Weld-trained Tocco D'Amore in the concluding Irish Stallion Farms E.B.F. Maiden.