Orderofthegarter emerged as a likely contender from the Aidan O'Brien stable for the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas when confirming the promise of his impressive maiden success in a higher grade at Leopardstown.

The Galileo colt showed he is a three-year-old going places by running his rivals ragged with an emphatic all-the-way win in the Leopardstown 2,000 Guineas Trial Stakes.

Seamie Heffernan set out to make the Listed race over a mile a true test and Orderofthegarter was a willing partner as he put his rivals to the sword in no uncertain manner.

Travelling beautifully in front, the 5-4 favourite kept up the gallop in tremendous style and pased the post three and three-quarter lengths ahead of his stablemate Taj Mahal, who made good late headway.

"He's made nice progress from Naas. His two runs last year were second to two good horses of ours so we probably shouldn't be surprised with what he's doing," said the Ballydoyle trainer.

"Seamus was positive on him. He gets a mile well and should get a mile and a quarter. He could be an Irish Guineas horse, and he goes on any ground.

"At the moment we are looking at running Churchill at Newmarket and Caravaggio in France. That is Plan A, but things can always change."

O'Brien was also on the mark with Hydrangea (5-1), who stuck on stoutly to claim Group Three honours in the Ballylinch Stud 1,000 Guineas Trial Stakes.

The daughter of Galileo may not have been the O'Brien-stable first string but she knuckled down in admirable fashion to come out on top by a head from stable companion Winter, giving jockey Padraig Beggy a breakthrough victory.

He said: "I've won a few Premier Handicaps but that is my first Group-race win.

"She jumped out and went an honest gallop, and found another bit in the final furlong."

O'Brien was satisfied with all his four runners, especially the winner, who staked a claim to be in the trainer's team for the Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

"She's a very solid filly, and had the form in the book," he said.

"Padraig gave her a very good ride, and had her in a very good position. She will be in the mix for Newmarket.

"I'm happy with how they all ran. Some were a bit green. Ryan (Moore) thought his filly (Promise To Be True) would come on a lot and Seamus said the same of his filly (Rain Goddess).

"Wayne (Lordan) was delighted with his filly (Winter), and said she just got a bit tired in the last 50 yards and was a bit fresh early."

However, O'Brien had to settle for second, third and fourth in the P.W. McGrath Memorial Ballysax Stakes as he was upstaged by his son Joseph with Rekindling.

Trained last season by the now-retired David Wachman, Rekindling (16-1) made his first run for the young trainer a winning one as he took the Group Three spoils.

Rekindling was produced on the far rail by Lordan to hit the front after Douglas Macarthur had made his bid early in the straight.

Sticking to his guns, the High Chaparral colt held Douglas Macarthur by half a length with Yucatan another half a length away in third and Capri fourth.

"We were expecting him to run well as he'd been working nicely at home. He did a good bit of work last week. We thought he'd be placed but we didn't think he'd win," said the winning trainer.

"He looks like he could be a nice staying horse. He even got stopped in his run and I was surprised that he got away with it."

Irishcorrespondent (6-1) could step up in grade after making a winning debut in the Leopardstown 'Summer Bundle' Maiden.

The Michael Halford-trained colt sprinted away from the opposition under Shane Foley to score by three and a half lengths from the 3-1 favourite Music Box.

Halford said of his Investec Derby entrant: "He's been working well and we thought he'd improve from the run. He has a touch of class about him, and an attitude and temperament to go with it. He's an exciting prospect.

"On that performance we will have to look at a stakes race next. You don't win maidens like that without being able to step up."

Foley completed a double on Settle For Bay (16-1) in the Leopardstown Family Raceday Handicap.

The well-backed 3-1 favourite Katiymann gave Foley a treble and Halford a double when coming with a sweeping late run to land the Leopardstown Summer Membership Handicap.

Leigh Roche was banned for seven days for attempting to weigh out wearing a body protector of an unapproved pattern on Gifted Lady in the race won by Settle For Bay.

Donnacha O'Brien, who was second on Douglas Macarthur in the Ballysax Stakes, was banned for one race day for careless riding.