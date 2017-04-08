Jockeys Katie Walsh and Daryl Jacob have both passed the course doctor ahead of the Grand National at Aintree.

Walsh, third in the 2012 National on Seabass, was unseated from Distime in the Foxhunters' Chase on Thursday but has now proved her fitness in time for the big race on Wonderful Charm.

She said: "I'm fit and ready to go and really looking forward to it."

Jacob has also been given the go-ahead to ride Ucello Conti.

Jacob, who won the race in 2012 aboard Neptune Collonges, suffered a heavy fall from Ballykan in the Topham Chase on Friday.

But the jockey has received clearance from the course doctor and will now be reunited with the Gordon Elliott-trained Ucello Conti, on whom he finished sixth in the National 12 months ago.