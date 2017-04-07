Ultragold left a string of below-par efforts behind when making his first start over the Grand National fences a winning one in the Randox Health Topham Handicap Chase on a dream day for trainer Colin Tizzard at Aintree.

Although landing a handicap at Newbury in November, the nine-year-old had been well held in his previous four starts.

Keeping out of trouble throughout the two-mile-five-furlong prize, Harry Cobden's mount was one of a host of contenders in contention on the run down the last.

Grand Sefton winner As De Mee looked time have timed his challenge at the right time after momentarily going on over the final fence.

His effort though was short-lived as Ultragold, under a determined Cobden, pressed on towards the elbow, defying odds of 50-1.

Although Irish raider Katnap threw down a late challenge in the closing strides, Ultragold was not for passing, with a length splitting the pair and a further six lengths back to Portrait King in third. O O Seven was another neck away in fourth.

Tizzard had earlier claimed Grade One honours on the card with Pingshou and Fox Norton.

Cobden said: "What a thrill. My first thought is that I want to go round again and I can't wait to do it tomorrow in the National (on Just A Par).

"That was my first spin over the fences. Unbelievable. That was his first run over them too and he was back off his winning mark - I actually fancied him.

"He was very clever, dancing over ditches. There was a bit of carnage at Canal Turn but he knew what to do."

Tizzard said: "That was amazing, this racing game is something else.

"He ran quite well at Cheltenham and was dropped a few pounds and then he goes and wins a huge race like this.

"The people who own him are all good owners of ours and they got a partnership going.

"He wasn't what we thought we were buying, we thought he'd be a three-mile-two horse but he's ended up winning over two miles and that was two and a half today.

"Harry has hunted alongside me since he was a little boy. Three out I was just thinking 'sit still', and he did. He's a great little lad."

Rather Be atoned for his early departure at the Cheltenham Festival with a battling success in the Alder Hey Children's Charity Handicap Hurdle.

After unseating at the second in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle, the six-year-old put in a near foot-perfect round of jumping before clinching a slender success.

Kept just behind the early pace, which was cut out for much of the way by Dashing Oscar, the Jeremiah McGrath-ridden 10-1 shot travelled smoothly into contention to mount his challenge after the second-last.

As Clondaw Kaempfer made a mistake it left the Nicky Henderson-trained gelding to fight out the finish with the well-supported Dream Berry.

Holding enough in reserve, Rather Be pulled out more when it mattered most to keep Jonjo O'Neill's 8-1 joint-favourite at bay by half a length.

Lalor provided trainer Richard Woollacott with the biggest success of his career when bounding to victory in the Weatherbys Private Bank Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race.

The five-year-old, on his first start outside of Wincanton, followed up his last-time-out victory on heavy going at the Somerset track in fine style in the Grade Two under Richard Johnson.

Cruising to the front more than a furlong from home in the two-mile prize, the 33-1 shot showed he is equally as effective on a faster surface when finding another change of gear late on to keep at bay the strong-finishing Enniscoffey Oscar by two-and-a- half lengths.