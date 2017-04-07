Might Bite confirmed himself as one of the most talented horses in training after backing up his victory in the RSA Chase with a game success in the Betway Mildmay Novices' Chase.

Although giving his supporters a dramatic late scare before striking at the Cheltenham Festival, there was nothing like that to worry about for his followers on this occasion as he claimed his second Grade One triumph.

Despite being pressed early on for the lead by Virgilio, the 8-13 favourite soon had things his own way up front, with only his Nicky Henderson-trained stablemate Whisper anywhere close to matching his pace.

As the pair continued to motor on throughout the three-mile-one-furlong prize there was little to choose between them as they approached the final fence.

Asked for a big one by Nico de Boinville, the odds-on favourite responded and although Whisper rallied in valiant fashion he could not find a way past, with two lengths the winning margin as they flashed across the line.

Might Bite had got home only by a nose at Cheltenham, having hung markedly to his right with the race in safe-keeping, allowing Whisper the chance to rally, and De Boinville said: "He was having a think about it and the boss told me to keep my stick in my right hand.

"Whisper has run a really good race there, he kept him honest on the run down to the last but that was great.

"I think it was Davy's (Russell, on Whisper) plan to keep closer to me this time and I could see jumping the third-last he was bang on my tail and we know what Whisper can do so well.

"But it's a great run from Might Bite again, he's showed it was no fluke.

"I think on his day he's a Gold Cup contender."

Henderson said: "Having the first two in these races is horrible in a funny way, Whisper is another old soldier like My Tent Or Yours (second to Buveur D'Air on Thursday).

"He's won two Liverpool Hurdles and has been around a long time, but like Tent yesterday, Grade Ones are Grade Ones, there's nowhere else to go with them so they have to take each other on. They made it a good race.

"Again Might Bite's jumping was great and there were no funny antics today which was a relief after Cheltenham. Going round that stable bend twice could tempt a few horses.

"He was very good and Nico was at pains not to use the whip as that was what possibly might have caused it, who knows?

"They've both had a great season."

He added: "The Hennessy might suit Whisper, although I did hear Davy talking about a National to Dai (Walters, owner) though which one I'm not sure!

"Haydock and the Betfair would seem the logical stepping stone towards the King George for Might Bite."