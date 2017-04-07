Robbie Power enjoyed his first big-race success since becoming retained rider to Alan and Ann Potts when steering Pingshou to a surprise success in the Crabbie's Top Novices' Hurdle.

Having partnered Sizing John to glory for the couple in the Gold Cup, Power provided them with more Grade One silverware with a win aboard the lightly-raced seven-year-old.

Ridden prominently throughout, the Colin Tizzard-trained winner was sent on by Power past early leader Chti Balko into what was to be a decisive advantage over the third-last.

As the 16-1 chance readily opened up a healthy lead down towards the penultimate flight, many of his rivals failed to have the gears to go with him, with only Mount Mews emerging from the chasing pack as a potential threat going to the last.

But his effort was not enough to peg back Pingshou, with four-and-a-half lengths splitting the pair at the line.

The Unit was third.

Tizzard said of his winner: "When we ran him first time he hadn't run for two years and he ran above expectations at Newbury.

"Then he won at Cheltenham and after that we said you wouldn't know how good he is.

"He actually ran OK in the Supreme and we ran today thinking he might win some prize-money, but he went and did that.

"When Robbie rode him the other day he couldn't hold him. It looks like ours have come right again."