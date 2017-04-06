Katie Walsh has told RTÉ Sport that she is “really looking forward” to Saturday's Grand National at Aintree after revealing that her X-ray earlier today was just a precautionary one.

It had initially been reported that Walsh would miss the race with a broken arm following a fall in the Foxhunters' Chase and that she would be replaced by Nick Scholfield on board Wonderful Charm.

Walsh - who finished third in the 2012 National on Seabass - was unseated from Distime at The Chair, the third fence in the race run over the National course, and appeared to be kicked by another horse as she lay on the ground.

She was stretchered from the course into an ambulance and taken to hospital for further assessment and first reports were that she had broken her arm.

“It’s just great to be a part of it and it’s a race that’s been very lucky for me and my family and I’m delighted to get the opportunity to ride in it so I’m really looking forward to it.”

However, she has now confirmed that she will ride Wonderful Charm on Saturday as planned.

Walsh, speaking to RTÉ’s Game On, said she had “just a precautionary X-ray” on her arm but that she only suffered “bruising so that’s good news anyway.”

Walsh said: “It’s perfect and they just took X-rays to make sure everything was ok and they were all good, so that’s great news.”

Walsh revealed her first thoughts were of her National ride when she hit the ground.

The Kildare jockey said: “The first thing I was thinking of was the National, straight away, but it was just a dead arm.

“But that’s the first thing that crossed my mind, that I was going to miss out and hoping that I was going to be ok, that kicks in straight away.”

Walsh then spoke of her love of the famous race, saying: “It’s a race that every jockey wants to ride in and it’s only on once a year obviously.

And of her chances of victory, Walsh said: “Well if you’re not in you can’t win and you have to be positive.

“I got a good spin off him in the Foxhunters (Chelteham), he ran well and I think the ground should suit and he’s a good jumper so fingers crossed that it all goes well.”