Tea For Two atoned for his early departure from the Cheltenham Gold Cup after bouncing back to winning ways in the Betway Bowl Chase.

After unshipping Lizzie Kelly at the second fence in the blue riband event at the Festival, the eight-year-old produced a career-best display to take top honours in the Grade One feature.

Content to bide her time in the early stages of the race, which were dominated by Bristol De Mai and Silviniaco Conti, Kelly gradually moved her mount into a challenging position as the contest developed.

But just like 12 months ago it looked like Cue Card would claim the spoils having fallen in the Gold Cup on his previous start, after opening up a lead over the fourth-last with a bold leap.

That advantage was soon closed down by the Nick Williams-trained 10-1 winner with little to separate the pair over the penultimate fence in the three-mile-one prize.

It was on the run down the last that the younger legs of Tea For Two asserted and after meeting the final fence on a good stride, Kelly kept her willing partner up to the task to defeat the rallying Cue Card by a fast-diminishing neck.

Kelly said: "That was fantastic. We were quietly confident going into the Gold Cup when our dreams were taken away from us.

"He's a horse that has produced time and time again for me and my family, everyone else puts in more work than I do but I get the opportunity to ride him. He was a dream ride."

She added: "This means more than winning the Grade One at Kempton on him, I didn't really appreciate that at the time but this is special."