Defi Du Seuil claimed his third top-level success after completing a Cheltenham Festival and Aintree double in grinding out victory in the Doom Bar Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle.

Having landed the Triumph Hurdle at Prestbury Park, the Philip Hobbs-trained gelding made it seven wins from as many starts since joining the Minehead handler.

Reunited with Barry Geraghty having been partnered by Richard Johnson at Cheltenham, the 4-11 favourite was forced to get serious for a period late on before finally asserting.

Held up in mid-division early on, the JP McManus-owned four-year-old, together with Fred Winter runner-up Divin Bere, moved through to take command after the second-last.

With little to choose between the pair over the final flight it was only halfway up the run-in that the odds-on favourite obliged, pulling clear for a length and a quarter success to complete a double achieved in years gone by through the likes of Zarkandar, Detroit City and Katchit.

Geraghty said: "He's been brilliant all season but he was very good at Cheltenham.

"He's a horse with a future, obviously, but to come back and do what he's done today and win again, I think that's seven wins, he's been busy.

"He's very good and he can only improve with time, but it's very hard for a juvenile to hold that level of form all season - Philip has done a brilliant job with him."

Hobbs said: "He's still unbeaten over hurdles and the bubble has not been burst yet!

"We've had two other Triumph Hurdle winners (Made In Japan and Detroit City) but this one would be the best of them.

"We need to talk to JP and everybody else to see what the plan will be for next season, but we've plenty of time to do that.

"He's very adaptable and he's very tough, he just takes it all very well."

Flying Angel showed an admirable attitude to take his form to new heights and land the Manifesto Novices' Chase.

Sixth in the JLT Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival when virtually brought to a halt by a faller six out, the six-year-old bounced back to register his third win over fences and first at Grade One level.

Racing prominently throughout the two-and-a-half-mile contest, the 5-1 shot pressed on under Noel Fehily into a clear advantage past the weakening Frodon on the run to four out.

Despite being momentarily headed by Arkle runner-up Cloudy Dream over the last, the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained gelding rallied to good effect to get back up and take victory by a length.

The winner was introduced at 25-1 for next year's Ryanair Chase by Paddy Power.

Fehily said: "He toughed it out well. When Brian Hughes came looming up to me between the last two I thought I was in a little bit of trouble, but I knew my fellow wouldn't stop as he's so tough.

"I thought I was going OK at Cheltenham when he was badly hampered and I just nursed him home, I felt he'd have finished close that day - I'm not sure the lads believed me, but he's proven it today.

"He's a typical Nigel Twiston-Davies horse, he's fit, he stays, he jumps and he's tough so it's wise to make good use of him."

Twiston-Davies said: "He's very tough, he jumped well and did everything right. What would have happened at Cheltenham when he was so unlucky?

"All ground comes alike to him, it's wonderful."