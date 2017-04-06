Yanworth is the chosen representative of JP McManus in the Ryanair Stayers Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree on Saturday.

Jezki and Unowhatimeanharrry were also entered, but Barry Geraghty will ride Alan King's Champion Hurdle disappointment, who tries three miles for the first time.

Supasundae, winner of the Coral Cup at the Cheltenham Festival, steps up in grade for Jessica Harrington while Snow Falcon, fifth in the Stayers' Hurdle, also represents Ireland.

Cole Harden is likely to have conditions in his favour for Warren Greatrex with Different Gravey an interesting runner for Nicky Henderson.

Paul Nicholls runs Aux Ptits Soins and Ptit Zig while Nigel Twiston-Davies has declared Ballyoptic and The New One, but the latter is due to run on Thursday.

Taquin Du Seuil, Three Musketeers and Puffin Billy, who has not run for 721 days, complete the 12 runners.