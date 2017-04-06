The Last Samuri heads the final field of 40 runners in Saturday's Randox Health Grand National at Aintree.

Kim Bailey's nine-year-old was a gallant runner-up 12 months ago, but faces a tougher task this year off a 12lb higher mark.

Jonjo O'Neill's More Of That is next on the list and is one of three runners for owner JP McManus along with Cause Of Causes and Regal Encore.

The Charlie Longsdon-trained Pendra, who is also owned by McManus, was the only horse among the top 40 at Monday's confirmation stage not to be declared.

The Gigginstown House Stud silks, worn to victory last year by Mouse Morris' Rule The World, will be sported by five runners this year in Roi Des Francs, Wounded Warrior, Measureofmydreams and the Morris pair of Thunder And Roses and Rogue Angel.

A former Cheltenham Gold Cup winner lines up in Lord Windermere while last year's RSA hero Blaklion represents Nigel Twiston-Davies and Noel Fehily.

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls has five representatives as he looks to win a second National.

Saphir Du Rheu, Le Mercurey, Just A Par, Vincente and Wonderful Charm will all take their chances while David Pipe will saddle Vieux Lion Rouge, one of the favourites, Ballynagour, La Vaticane and Doctor Harper,w ho is the last horse to make the cut.

Definitly Red, One For Arthur, Highland Lodge, Pleasant Company and The Young Master are others of note in the maximum field.